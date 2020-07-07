Phantomx One Day Trading Volume Hits $24.00 (PNX)

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded 104.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. Phantomx has a market cap of $4,933.14 and $24.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantomx coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange, Crex24, Graviex and STEX. In the last week, Phantomx has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.91 or 0.00755345 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00016294 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00176817 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000126 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000649 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Phantomx Profile

Phantomx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2017. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. The official website for Phantomx is phantomx.co . Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin

Buying and Selling Phantomx

Phantomx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Graviex, SouthXchange and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantomx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantomx using one of the exchanges listed above.

