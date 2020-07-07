Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 1.4% of First PREMIER Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.72.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.17. 10,552,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,569,404. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $191.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $44.10.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

