Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Lessened by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,961 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,621,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,551,162,000 after purchasing an additional 830,299 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 224,808,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,337,737,000 after purchasing an additional 36,092,723 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,676,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,137,589,000 after purchasing an additional 24,950,461 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,953,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,931,423,000 after purchasing an additional 910,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,763,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,341,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,991 shares during the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.72.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.17. 11,123,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,569,404. The company has a market capitalization of $191.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.15. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $44.10.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,123,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,691. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

