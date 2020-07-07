PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 1.4% of Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

PEP traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.72. 2,065,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,964,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.90. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

