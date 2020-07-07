PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.8% of First PREMIER Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen raised their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,964,567. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

