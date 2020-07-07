Peony (PNY) Market Cap Reaches $120,350.42

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. During the last seven days, Peony has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Peony has a market cap of $120,350.42 and $8,122.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony coin can currently be bought for about $0.0330 or 0.00000358 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 3,765,464 coins and its circulating supply is 3,645,636 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

Peony Coin Trading

Peony can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

