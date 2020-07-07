Peculium (PCL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.13 Million

Peculium (CURRENCY:PCL) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. One Peculium token can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and HitBTC. During the last week, Peculium has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. Peculium has a total market capitalization of $4.13 million and $122,616.00 worth of Peculium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00044738 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $467.53 or 0.05054053 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002770 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00017983 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00053878 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00032129 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002165 BTC.

About Peculium

Peculium (CRYPTO:PCL) is a token. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. Peculium’s total supply is 2,206,029,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,039,325,377 tokens. Peculium’s official message board is medium.com/@Peculium . Peculium’s official website is peculium.io . Peculium’s official Twitter account is @_Peculium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Peculium is /r/Peculium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Peculium Token Trading

Peculium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peculium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peculium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peculium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

