Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.70-2.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.838-3.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.9 billion.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAYX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Paychex from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Paychex currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.82.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $77.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Paychex has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $90.54.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

