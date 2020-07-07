PAX Gold (PAXG) Price Down 0.3% Over Last Week

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 7th. One PAX Gold token can currently be purchased for $1,773.49 or 0.19161116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $40.95 million and $1.18 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00044657 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.59 or 0.05062766 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002783 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00017929 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00053772 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00032138 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002176 BTC.

About PAX Gold

PAX Gold (PAXG) is a token. Its launch date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 23,089 tokens. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal . PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

PAX Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

