Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.03). Outfront Media posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 122.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.17). Outfront Media had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $385.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

OUT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Outfront Media from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Outfront Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Outfront Media from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Outfront Media from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their target price on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of OUT opened at $13.71 on Thursday. Outfront Media has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average of $20.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Outfront Media by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,068,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,884,000 after acquiring an additional 40,295 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 13.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 7,524 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 18.9% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 315,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 50,100 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 8.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 21.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after buying an additional 63,232 shares during the last quarter. 96.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

