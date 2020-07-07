OKB (OKB) Price Hits $4.98 on Exchanges

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. OKB has a market cap of $298.62 million and $205.27 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKB token can now be purchased for $4.98 or 0.00053772 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and Coinall. Over the last seven days, OKB has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OKB alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00044657 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.59 or 0.05062766 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002783 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00017929 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00032138 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002176 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002631 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB is a token. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official website is www.okex.com . OKB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling OKB

OKB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OKB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.