Numeraire (NMR) Achieves Market Cap of $54.57 Million

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 7th. Numeraire has a market cap of $54.57 million and approximately $628,680.00 worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Numeraire has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Numeraire token can currently be purchased for approximately $20.26 or 0.00218844 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Numeraire alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00044657 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.59 or 0.05062766 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002783 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00017929 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00053772 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00032138 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire is a token. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,979,533 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,693,871 tokens. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai . Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Numeraire Token Trading

Numeraire can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Numeraire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Numeraire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.