Norway Savings Bank Sells 400 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Norway Savings Bank lessened its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Enbridge by 836.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 212,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,990,000 after purchasing an additional 190,126 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 5.5% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 26,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 5.7% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter worth about $1,736,000. 54.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENB stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.46. 133,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,301,887. Enbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $43.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.36. The stock has a market cap of $61.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 8.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ENB. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays raised shares of Enbridge to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.87.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

