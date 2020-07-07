Norway Savings Bank Increases Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 267,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,756,000 after buying an additional 14,825 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 136,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,187,000 after acquiring an additional 15,368 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. MKM Partners cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

MMC traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.96. 625,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,065,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.89. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.33 and a 1-year high of $119.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

