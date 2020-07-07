NewYorkCoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. NewYorkCoin has a total market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $1,996.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NewYorkCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.43 or 0.00469196 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00013474 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000870 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003332 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005654 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000437 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NewYorkCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,706,369,688 coins. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NewYorkCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NewYorkCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.