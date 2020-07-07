Neumark (NEU) Tops 1-Day Volume of $978.00

Neumark (CURRENCY:NEU) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. Neumark has a total market capitalization of $4.80 million and $978.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Neumark has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. One Neumark token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001359 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00044738 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $467.53 or 0.05054053 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002770 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00017983 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00053878 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00032129 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Neumark Profile

NEU is a token. Its genesis date was November 12th, 2017. Neumark’s total supply is 70,698,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,179,179 tokens. Neumark’s official message board is blog.neufund.org . The Reddit community for Neumark is /r/neufund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neumark’s official Twitter account is @neufundorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neumark’s official website is neufund.org

Neumark Token Trading

Neumark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neumark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neumark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neumark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

