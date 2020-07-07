Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives $434.37 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $436.80.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $423.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.64, for a total transaction of $1,586,226.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $2,544,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,762,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,381 shares of company stock worth $84,244,849 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Netflix by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,002,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,296,322,000 after buying an additional 2,713,207 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,480,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,685,351,000 after buying an additional 1,682,813 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Netflix by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,695,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,142,631,000 after buying an additional 2,936,451 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,950,493 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,360,910,000 after buying an additional 1,174,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,527,589 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,446,123,000 after buying an additional 399,048 shares during the last quarter. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $493.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $217.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $439.73 and its 200 day moving average is $386.28. Netflix has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $499.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.