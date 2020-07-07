Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) Short Interest Down 63.5% in June

Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, a decrease of 63.5% from the June 15th total of 182,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 230,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE:NNA opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.79. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $91.78 million during the quarter. Navios Maritime Acquisition had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 21.75%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 29.78%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNA. UBS Group AG grew its position in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 1,396.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,143 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Navios Maritime Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $58,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,423 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 25.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 119,334 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 24,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Company Profile

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters.

