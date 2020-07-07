Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at SVB Leerink

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.98% from the stock’s current price.

MYOV has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Myovant Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

Shares of NYSE MYOV opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.61. Myovant Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $22.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.89.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 4,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $81,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,337,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,002,929 shares of company stock worth $11,392,995 over the last three months. 3.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYOV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 28.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 34.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 6,534 shares during the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.