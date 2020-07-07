Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Purchases 4,760 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,920,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 91.7% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,839,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,195,000 after buying an additional 1,358,396 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 57.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,107,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,729,000 after buying an additional 1,136,696 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 9.0% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,086,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $294,547,000 after buying an additional 993,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 13.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,421,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,864,000 after buying an additional 886,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $35.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.35 and a 200-day moving average of $32.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.76. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $46.60.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

In related news, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 29,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $916,373.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,085.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 10,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $376,725.35. Insiders have sold 83,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,888,093 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BWA. Cfra upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.94.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

