Msci (NYSE:MSCI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $369.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.99% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MSCI is benefiting from strong demand for custom and factor index modules, and the increasing adoption of its ESG solution in the investment process. The company’s recurring revenue business model is a key lever. Further, its analytics space breeds significant growth opportunities. Additionally, the acquisition of Carbon Delta enhances MSCI’s ability to provide climate-risk assessment and assist investors with climate-risk disclosure requirements. Moreover, a strong traction from client segments like wealth management, banks and broker dealers is a positive for the company. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, a buoyancy in demand for lower fee products from other index providers targeting new inflows is a headwind to the company. Moreover, the company has a leveraged balance sheet, which is a concern.”

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MSCI. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Msci from $311.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Msci from $299.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Msci currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.56.

Shares of MSCI opened at $348.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 55.79 and a beta of 0.94. Msci has a 12 month low of $206.82 and a 12 month high of $356.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $330.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.92.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $416.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.36 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 286.63% and a net margin of 33.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Msci will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.15, for a total transaction of $792,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 285,815 shares in the company, valued at $90,646,227.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Msci in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $467,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Msci by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Msci by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 171,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. Cunning Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Msci in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,092,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Msci by 10.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

