Monkey Project (MONK) 24 Hour Volume Tops $46.00

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 7th. One Monkey Project coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0164 or 0.00000177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. Monkey Project has a market cap of $175,395.46 and approximately $46.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monkey Project Profile

Monkey Project (CRYPTO:MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 10,720,120 coins. The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision . Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

Monkey Project can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

