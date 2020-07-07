Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 71.5% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.19.

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.47. 142,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,971,619. The company has a market capitalization of $73.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.96. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

