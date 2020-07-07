MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Equities researchers at Stephens assumed coverage on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MOFG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut MidWestOne Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on MidWestOne Financial Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $19.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.26. The company has a market capitalization of $303.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $39.03.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $47.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.71 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 21.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 852.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 87,637 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 859,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,002,000 after buying an additional 30,365 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 37.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

