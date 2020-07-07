MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stephens started coverage on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 859,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,002,000 after purchasing an additional 30,365 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 295,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,690,000 after purchasing an additional 32,621 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 17,201 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 16,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 102,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

MOFG stock opened at $19.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $39.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.08.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $47.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.71 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.79%. Equities analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.88%.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

