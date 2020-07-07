Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 74.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 0.5% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,532,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,427,865. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.54. The company has a market capitalization of $200.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.15.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

