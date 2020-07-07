Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Holdings Raised by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRK. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.15.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.25. 2,615,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,427,865. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

