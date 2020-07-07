Meili (NASDAQ:MOGU) Trading 21.1% Higher

Meili Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGU)’s stock price traded up 21.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $3.50, 10,645 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 86% from the average session volume of 78,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

Separately, China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Meili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.40 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.63.

MOGU Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products provided by third party merchants, including beauty products and accessories.

