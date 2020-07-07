Maverick Chain Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,818.00 (MVC)

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 7th. Maverick Chain has a total market capitalization of $178,470.96 and $1,818.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. One Maverick Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg and DEx.top.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010792 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.84 or 0.01971753 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00180627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00063157 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000794 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00113890 BTC.

Maverick Chain Token Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. The official website for Maverick Chain is www.mvchain.net . The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maverick Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

