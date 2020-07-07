Matrix AI Network (MAN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $64,051.00

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 7th. During the last seven days, Matrix AI Network has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Matrix AI Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0146 or 0.00000158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, LBank, Kucoin and CoinEgg. Matrix AI Network has a market cap of $3.14 million and approximately $64,051.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Matrix AI Network alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00470647 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013324 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000872 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003413 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005865 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000440 BTC.

About Matrix AI Network

Matrix AI Network (CRYPTO:MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 tokens. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io . The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Matrix AI Network Token Trading

Matrix AI Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HADAX, DDEX, CoinEgg, LBank, IDEX, Gate.io, Ethfinex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matrix AI Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Matrix AI Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Matrix AI Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matrix AI Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.