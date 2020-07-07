Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,587 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $1,256,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 61,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. 65.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

NYSE:MMP traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.85. 68,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,076. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $67.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $782.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.67 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 38.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 13,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.11 per share, for a total transaction of $563,010.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

