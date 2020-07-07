Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 0.8% of Private Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,932 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $452,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,456 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 302,252 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,198,000 after buying an additional 12,724 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Longbow Research raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.45.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.45. 1,615,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,416,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.44. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $138.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The firm had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

