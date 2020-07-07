Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,306 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 745.0% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.42. 1,687,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,416,815. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.28. The company has a market cap of $102.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $138.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Longbow Research boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.45.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

