Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Purchases 432 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 2.7% of Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.7% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.90. 3,340,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,729,564. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $99.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.30 and a 200 day moving average of $87.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.80.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,652,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,748,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

