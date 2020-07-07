Lafargeholcim’s (HCMLY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Goldman Sachs Group

Lafargeholcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lafargeholcim in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lafargeholcim in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Lafargeholcim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lafargeholcim in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Lafargeholcim to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lafargeholcim currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:HCMLY opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. Lafargeholcim has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.90.

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; ready-mix concrete, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, and other products and services; and construction and paving, and trading services.

