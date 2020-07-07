L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the fourth quarter valued at $406,936,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 186.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,102,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,764,000 after buying an additional 2,018,719 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 17.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,224,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,318,000 after buying an additional 1,249,600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 93.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,085,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,663,000 after buying an additional 1,008,529 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 939,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,857,000 after buying an additional 543,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

LHX stock traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.61. 20,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,033,026. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.74. L3Harris has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is 33.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded L3Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (down from $280.00) on shares of L3Harris in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on L3Harris from $252.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.05.

In related news, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,589,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $309,255.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

