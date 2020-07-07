Kcash (KCASH) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $27.54 Million

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. During the last week, Kcash has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. One Kcash token can now be bought for $0.0144 or 0.00000155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, BitForex and HADAX. Kcash has a total market capitalization of $6.41 million and $27.54 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Kcash Profile

Kcash is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com.

Kcash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, HADAX and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

