JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.1% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 275.8% in the second quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 16,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 11,860 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 24,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 76,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 688,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,801,000 after purchasing an additional 110,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 88,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPM traded down $1.58 on Tuesday, hitting $93.42. 1,013,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,561,762. The firm has a market cap of $282.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $147.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

