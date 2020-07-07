JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Private Trust Co. NA’s 6th Largest Position

Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,432 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.6% of Private Trust Co. NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $37,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. ValuEngine upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. DZ Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.34.

In related news, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM traded down $2.28 on Tuesday, hitting $92.72. The stock had a trading volume of 560,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,561,762. The stock has a market cap of $282.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.59. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

