Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is First PREMIER Bank’s 5th Largest Position

First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 3.2% of First PREMIER Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Norges Bank bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $4,139,107,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,195,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,435,000 after purchasing an additional 13,703,905 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,556,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,879 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,526,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,725,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,958 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNJ traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $143.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,446,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.97. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

