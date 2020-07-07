Jetcoin Trading Up 29.5% Over Last Week (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Jetcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000324 BTC on major exchanges. Jetcoin has a total market capitalization of $236,724.75 and approximately $239,432.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded up 29.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Jetcoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00044853 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $459.39 or 0.04956115 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002822 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00054342 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00017782 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00032344 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002191 BTC.

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,888,005 tokens. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io

Jetcoin Token Trading

Jetcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jetcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jetcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.