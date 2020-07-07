iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,845 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Diversified Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Diversified Trust Co owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $28,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,358,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 47,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,731,000 after purchasing an additional 19,696 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $177.63. 73,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,189,953. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $210.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.94 and a 200 day moving average of $178.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

