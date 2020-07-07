iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 12.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of IJH traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.48. The company had a trading volume of 73,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,953. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.81. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

