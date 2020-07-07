iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,219,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,456,000 after buying an additional 2,220,469 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,227,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,521,000 after buying an additional 617,898 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,737,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,220,000 after buying an additional 1,198,115 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,623,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,105,000 after buying an additional 288,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,893,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,990,000 after buying an additional 64,137 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $54.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,938,248. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.26. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $62.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.