iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Bought by Ayalon Holdings Ltd.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 2,022.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,120 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INDA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,516,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,519 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,694,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,619,000 after purchasing an additional 66,248 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,556,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,963,000 after purchasing an additional 95,955 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,760,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,650 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,838,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,338,000 after purchasing an additional 714,057 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:INDA traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $30.96. 3,395,200 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.19 and a 200-day moving average of $29.96.

