iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Ayalon Holdings Ltd.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 25,090,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,875,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430,995 shares in the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,555,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,798,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,653,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.64. 1,718,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,558,258. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.76.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

