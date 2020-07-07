iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,453 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12,575.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.30. The stock had a trading volume of 754,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,212,777. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $70.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.56 and its 200-day moving average is $61.46.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.