iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,007,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,952,346. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $17.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.65.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

