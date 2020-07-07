iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Diversified Trust Co’s 9th Largest Position

Diversified Trust Co cut its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,719 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Diversified Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $41,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

BATS QUAL traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.17. 467,390 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.44.

