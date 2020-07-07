iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Position Increased by Ayalon Holdings Ltd.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS MTUM traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.13. The company had a trading volume of 209,919 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.97. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.